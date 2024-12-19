Irving (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he'll carry a questionable tag into Thursday's tilt. With Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined, Irving would be in line for more usage if healthy. Irving averaged 26.2 points, 6.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals during a five-game stretch in November with Doncic idle.