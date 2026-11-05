Irving registered 29 points (9-27 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Spurs.

The 29 points led the Mavericks on the night, but it was a drop in the bucket compared to Victor Wembanyama's massive 52-point performance. Irving has produced 24 or more points in three of eight games to begin the season, averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes, but he's also sat out two games for maintenance reasons on his surgically repaired left knee.