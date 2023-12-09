Irving has been diagnosed with a right heel contusion, but he doesn't have a timetable to return yet.

NBA writer Marc Stein reported that Irving won't travel to Memphis for Monday's game against Dallas, but we won't know his status for Tuesday's home game against the Lakers until he's further evaluated. By all accounts, Irving has avoided a serious injury and has already begun treatment. In the short term, the Mavericks will likely turn to Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway to pick up some minutes.