Irving had 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 victory over the Jazz.

Irving scored all 16 of his points in the first half, making his contributions as a facilitator particularly important as Dallas nearly surrendered an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and ended up grinding out a win. His combination of perimeter shooting and playmaking remains valuable, though his scoring output was modest after looking dominant in the first half. Still, Irving has now scored at least 16 points in four straight games and in seven of his nine appearances this month.