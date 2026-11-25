Irving contributed 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-101 win over the Nuggets.

Irving struggled mightily with efficiency but was still productive as a facilitator, finishing second on the Mavericks in assists while committing only one turnover. The veteran floor general has dished out at least five dimes in four of his last five games, averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 32.4 minutes per contest during that time.