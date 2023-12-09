Irving will not return to Friday's game against Portland due to a right foot issue, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports. He finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes.

Irving collided with Dwight Powell and suffered a right foot injury in the process. The Mavericks are evaluating him in the locker room, but the severity has not been reported yet. If he is forced to miss time, Seth Curry, Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway Jr. could have more usage coming their way. Irving should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Memphis until we know more.