Irving (foot) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Irving appears likely to miss a second straight contest, though he may not be officially ruled out until shortly before Wednesday's 8:30 p.m. ET opening tip. With Irving out of the picture, Luka Doncic should take on even greater usage than usage, while supporting players such as Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Grant Williams could see more touches on the offensive end.