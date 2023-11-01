Irving (foot) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
It appears that Irving will likely miss his second straight contest. Luka Doncic will somehow have even more usage on his plate, while guys like Josh Green, Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry and Jaden Hardy will have more opportunities.
