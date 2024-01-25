Irving (thumb) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Irving will be forced to the sidelines for Wednesday's tilt after sustaining a right thumb sprain in Monday's loss to Boston. In his absence, Tim Hardaway, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Seth Curry are candidates to see more action. Irving's next chance to play will come Friday at Atlanta
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Game vs. Warriors postponed•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Quiet after overcoming injury scare•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Briefly exits against Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Top scorer in big all-around outing•