Irving (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Irving was a late addition to Wednesday's report but was initially considered probable. His status is now murkier, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break. If the 30-year-old is sidelined, Jaden Hardy and Frank Ntilikina would likely see increased run.