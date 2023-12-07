Irving notched 26 points (11-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 victory over the Jazz.

Irving was efficient from the field and three-point line in Wednesday's blowout win after missing the previous game with a foot injury. After struggling to start the season, the star guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes across his last 10 appearances. Irving has posted 46.5/42.1/92.7 shooting splits over that span.