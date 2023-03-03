Irving posted 40 points (15-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 victory over the 76ers.

Irving had his best game as a Maverick, scoring at least 40 points for the first time since late January. Since arriving in Dallas, the team has lost more games than it's won, a trend that will need to be reversed should they hope to make some real noise during the playoffs. Luka Doncic also scored at least 40 points and fans will be hoping this is the start of what will be a beautiful relationship.