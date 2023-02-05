Irving is expected to arrive for his physical in Dallas on Monday and make his Mavs' debut Wednesday against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This means that Irving won't play Monday against Jazz, but he should be available for three of Dallas' four games during Week 17. Luke Doncic (heel) has also been ruled out for Monday's game, so guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy could get some extended time to shine.