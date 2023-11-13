Irving totaled 35 points (13-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 136-124 win over the Pelicans.

Luka Doncic had another impressive performance for the Mavericks in this 12-point win, but Irving ended as the team's highest scorer. That's not common, though, as he has been forced to settle into a secondary role behind Doncic, and in fact, this was the first time Irving scored more than 30 points this season. Even if he has to play a somewhat secondary role on offense, his contributions are good enough to make him valuable -- and a must-start player -- across all formats if healthy.