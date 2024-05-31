Irving ended with 36 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-103 victory over Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Irving's 36 points tied Luka Doncic for a game-high mark and was his second-highest scoring tally of the playoffs so far. Irving's masterful performance helped clinch the series over Minnesota in which he averaged 27.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 49.0/37.5/80.8 shooting splits across the five games. The 31-year-old guard will now face the Celtics in his fourth career NBA Finals appearance.