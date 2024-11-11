Irving totaled 43 points (17-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to Denver.
Irving delivered his best scoring performance of the season and carried the Mavs in this one, which is no small feat considering he plays alongside another elite player in Luka Doncic. Irving has been very productive to start the campaign, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his 10 appearances while also averaging 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 27 points•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Well-rounded effort vs. Houston•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 35 in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Carries Mavs to victory Monday•