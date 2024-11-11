Irving totaled 43 points (17-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-120 loss to Denver.

Irving delivered his best scoring performance of the season and carried the Mavs in this one, which is no small feat considering he plays alongside another elite player in Luka Doncic. Irving has been very productive to start the campaign, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his 10 appearances while also averaging 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.