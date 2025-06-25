Irving (knee) is declining his $43 million player option and intends to sign a three-year, $119 million deal with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Irving was long expected to stay with the Mavericks, and he's now set to sign a multi-year extension that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. The point guard tore the ACL in his left knee March 3 and isn't expected to return to game action until January 2026, though a firmer timeline should emerge in the fall. Prior to the injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from beyond the arc over 50 regular-season games.