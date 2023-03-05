Irving totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 loss to Phoenix.

Facing former Nets teammate Kevin Durant for the first time since they were both traded by Brooklyn, Irving hit for at least 30 points for the third time in nine games as a member of the Mavericks. The veteran guard has given Dallas a second elite producer alongside Luka Doncic, averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.1 steals with his new club.