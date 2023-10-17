Irving (groin) logged a full practice Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Irving ascending to full activity is an excellent sign as he enters his age-31 campaign. He's a candidate to take the court in Friday's preseason finale versus Detroit.
