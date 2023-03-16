Irving (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and his status for Friday's game against the Lakers is yet to be determined, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Both Irving and Luka Doncic (thigh) practiced Thursday, so the elite playmakers could both return at the same time. If that's the case, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green would go back to having relatively muted roles within the Dallas offense. Irving has missed three straight games with right foot soreness.