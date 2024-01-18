Irving and the Mavericks won't face the Warriors on Friday since the game was postponed following the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.
Milojevic passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, and Friday's matchup will be moved back as a result. The Mavericks' next scheduled game is now Monday against the Celtics.
