Irving finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 101-90 win over the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite a sluggish start to the game, Irving delivered when it mattered, helping the Mavericks to an emphatic victory. Both he and Luka Doncic are at the peak of their powers at the moment, much to the delight of the fans. A repeat performance in Game 4 will see Dallas on the cusp of an impressive first-round victory.