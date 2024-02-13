Irving produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 43 minutes during Monday's 112-104 win over the Wizards.

Luka Doncic dominated the game with an impressive triple-double Monday, but Irving certainly made his presence felt on the offensive end of the court with his second consecutive outing of 25 or more points. Irving has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games since returning from a thumb injury that kept him sidelined for six games between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3. He remains the second-best option on offense behind Doncic, but his contributions are consistent enough to make him a reliable fantasy producer in all formats.