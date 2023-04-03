Irving recorded 41 points (16-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Irving didn't quite have his usual shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to pour in 41 points and nailed all eight of his tries from the charity stripe. This marks his first 40-point performance since March 2, and he also added stats across the board after being held without a steal or a block Saturday against the Heat.