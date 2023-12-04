Irving (foot) participated in Monday's practice, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving missed Saturday's game versus the Thunder, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction for Wednesday's game against the Jazz. Seth Curry started for Irving on Saturday and played well, scoring 12 points with five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and four three-pointers.
