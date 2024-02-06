Irving (thumb) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a right thumb injury. Irving is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes across his last five outings.
