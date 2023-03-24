Irving (foot) is available for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Irving has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing the previous game with right foot soreness. The star guard is averaging 31.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 37.8 minutes across his last five appearances.
