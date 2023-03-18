Irving (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Irving is officially back after three straight games on the sidelines. Luka Doncic (thigh) remains out for the Mavericks, so we can expect Irving to see heavy usage in what projects to be a great matchup.
