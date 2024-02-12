Irving (thumb) is active for Monday's game against Washington.
Irving had been listed as probable, so his ascension to being cleared for Monday's game is the expected outcome. Luka Doncic (nose) has also been cleared for action Monday, which will mark the 27th occasion the duo has suited up together this season.
