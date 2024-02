Irving (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Irving and Luka Doncic (nose) have both been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for Dallas' final game before the All-Star break. Since returning from a six-game absence, Irving has averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.4 minutes per game.