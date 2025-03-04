Irving exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Kings, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving appeared to injure his left knee while driving to the basket, and he stayed down for an extended period with teammates and medical staff surrounding him. The superstar was unable to walk off the court under his own power, though he stayed in the game to shoot two from the charity stripe before the medical staff came back out and helped him to the locker room. Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie are candidates for an uptick in playing time if Irving is unable to return.