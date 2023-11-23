Irving supplied 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 win over the Lakers.

Irving finished as Dallas' second-leading scorer in the contest, trailing Luka Doncic by just two points. It was Irving, however, who came through on offense when it mattered most, as the star guard hit a clutch three-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining to give the Mavericks a one-point lead after the Lakers had overcome a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit. Irving then nailed a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to seal the win for Dallas. Irving has surpassed the 20-point mark in nine of his 12 games so far this season and is averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 triples and 1.2 steals over 33.0 minutes per contest.