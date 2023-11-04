Irving amassed 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists, two blocks and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran guard missed the prior two games due to a foot injury, but Irving looked healthy in his return. While he hasn't yet found his range from long distance, going 3-for-17 (17.6 percent) on three-point attempts to begin the season, Irving's 6.3 assists per game would be his best performance in that category since 2019-20.