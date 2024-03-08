Irving accumulated 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Heat.

The veteran guard has taken a back seat to Luke Doncic lately, but that doesn't mean Irving's been invisible. He's topped 20 points in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 26.8 points, 5.5 boards, 3.9 assists, 3.2 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent from long distance.