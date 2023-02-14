Irving closed with 36 points (15-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Irving led all scorers with 36 points, but it wasn't enough to bring home the victory for his squad. This marks his best offensive performance since joining Dallas, but he also made a significant impact in other areas by dishing out six assists and snagging a pair of steals and a block. Irving is averaging 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in his first four games with Dallas.