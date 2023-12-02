Irving is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder due to right foot soreness.
Irving has dealt with a nagging foot injury this season and could be held out of the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back Saturday. If Irving is ruled out, Jaden hardy and Seth Curry are candidates to receive increased minutes.
