Irving is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a right foot sprain.

Irving played a season-low 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Pelicans, but that also could've been due to the blowout nature of the contest. The severity of his foot sprain remains unclear, but if he's sidelined for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway would all be candidates for increased roles.