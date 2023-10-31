Irving (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Irving missed Monday's win over Memphis due to a left foot sprain and may be sidelined for a second consecutive contest Wednesday. If that's the case, Josh Green would presumably draw another start, while Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum handle extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Dealing with foot sprain•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Solid all-around effort•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Scores 22 points with 24 shots•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Shines in preseason finale•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Starting Friday•