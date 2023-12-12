Coach Jason Kidd said Tuesday that Irving (heel) is wearing a protective walking boot and using crutches, and the point guard doesn't have a return timetable, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Irving will miss a second straight game Tuesday due to a right heel contusion, but it sounds like he'll miss at least a few more games. Until further notice, Irving can be considered doubtful, but his status will continue to be updated game-by-game.