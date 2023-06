Irving and the Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving will run it back with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks after a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign. The superstar playmaker has certainly had off the court issues over the past few years, but he's still a top-tier point guard when available. Across 20 appearances with Dallas last year, Irving averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.