Irving (illness) has been downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

After not appearing on the initial injury report, Irving is a late scratch due to an illness Friday. The superstar guard's next chance to play comes during Monday's showdown with the Grizzlies. With Luka Doncic (calf) already sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes figure to soak up additional minutes and ball-handling responsibilities in a tough matchup against the 29-4 Cavaliers, and Klay Thompson should see a major boost in usage as well.