Irving supplied 35 points (13-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 45 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic was disqualified in the fourth after picking up his sixth foul, meaning Irving had to step his game up, and the veteran floor general was Dallas' most reliable scoring alternative throughout the entire contest. Irving bounced back from two subpar outings in the first two games of the series, but not even his highest scoring mark of the current postseason run was enough to lift Dallas to victory. Irving will aim to keep the momentum going ahead of Game 4 on Friday, as the Mavericks will have their backs against the wall for the remainder of the series due to their 0-3 deficit.