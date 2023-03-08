Irving produced 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 victory over the Jazz.

Irving turned in yet another 30-plus point performance and also found success distributing the basketball. He's now scored 30 or more points and dished out six or more assists in each of his last three matchups. It's also worth noting that Irving got to the charity stripe 10 times Tuesday night and is 17-for-17 from the line over his last two games.