Irving chipped in 36 points (15-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 victory over the Nets.

Irving led all players in Tuesday's contest in scoring and threes made while handing out a handful of assists and notching a team-high-tying pair of steals in a winning effort. Irving has tallied at least 35 points in six games, including in four of his last 10 outings. He has connected on six or more threes in four contests, all of which have resulted performances with 35 or more points.