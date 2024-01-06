Irving posted 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 139-103 victory over Portland.

With multiple Mavericks players, including Luka Doncic (ankle) and Grant Williams (ankle), missing Friday's game, Irving stepped up to lead the team in scoring and tied Jaden Hardy for the most assists on the team. Irving has played the last three games after missing Dallas' previous 12 games with a heel injury and the 2011 first overall pick out of Duke is averaging 22.3 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 steals over 30.0 minutes per game over that span.