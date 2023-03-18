Irving chipped in 38 points (14-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over the Lakers.

Irving showed little rust in his return from a three-game absence due to a foot injury, as he led all scorers with 38 points while shooting efficiently from two-point range, from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe. The star point guard also contributed six boards and six assists, the most significant of which came on his pass to Maxi Kleber with seconds remaining on the clock that resulted in a game-winning, buzzer-beating triple. Irving has scored 30-plus points in four of his past five contests and is shooting 55.7 percent from the field over that stretch.