Irving (thumb) is probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Irving has suited up in the last two matchups despite his thumb injury and will likely be able to do so once again. He hasn't appeared to have limitations recently, averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.5 minutes per game over his last two appearances.
