Irving (heel) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, as expected.

This will be the second missed game in a row for Irving, and he remains without a timetable to return. Several reports have indicated that Irving is not dealing with a significant injury, but it's no surprise to see the franchise exercise caution with the superstar guard given his injury history. Luka Doncic (back) is questionable Tuesday, so we could potentially see a lot of Dante Exum, Seth Curry and Jaden Hardy.