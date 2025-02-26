Irving posted 35 points (12-27 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Lakers.

Irving rose to the occasion in Los Angeles as he faced his former teammate, but it wasn't enough to seal a win for the short-handed Mavericks. Irving was once on LeBron James' wish list, but Doncic's arrival and Austin Reaves' standout play makes an eventual reunion for the duo unlikely in the offseason. In the meantime, Irving's output will be essential as the team struggles to stay relevant in the playoff race.