Irving (personal/foot) participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Irving missed practice Friday due to personal reasons before being listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with right foot soreness. Although it's unclear if he will take the court against the Grizzlies, his activity in shootaround can be taken as a positive sign. If he goes, Irving will spearhead the Mavericks' offensive efforts with Luka Doncic (thigh) sidelined. If he can't, Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy and Theo Pinson would likely take on most of the backcourt work.